Overview of Dr. Eleanor Sun, MD

Dr. Eleanor Sun, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Sun works at Regents of the Univ. of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.