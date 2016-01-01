Overview of Dr. Eleanor Wallen, DPM

Dr. Wallen works at Eleanor A Wallen DPM in North Hollywood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.