Overview

Dr. Eleazar Flores, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Flores works at Houston Methodist Primary Care Group in Baytown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.