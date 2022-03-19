See All Oncologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Eleftheria Kalogera, MD

Oncology
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Eleftheria Kalogera, MD

Dr. Eleftheria Kalogera, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Mariners Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Kalogera works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kalogera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Miami Cancer Institute
    15955 SW 96th St Ste 400, Miami, FL 33196 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Miami Neuroscience Institute
    709 Alton Rd Ste 440, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mariners Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Cancer Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Cancer Screening

Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eleftheria Kalogera, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568726727
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eleftheria Kalogera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalogera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalogera has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalogera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalogera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalogera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalogera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalogera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

