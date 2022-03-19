Overview of Dr. Eleftheria Kalogera, MD

Dr. Eleftheria Kalogera, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Mariners Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Kalogera works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL with other offices in Miami Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.