Dr. Elen Blochin, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Elen Blochin, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Blochin works at Concorde Medical Group at East 38th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Granuloma of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Concorde Medical Group at East 38th Street
    235 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 599-2596

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Granuloma of Skin
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Granuloma of Skin
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 12, 2021
    Dr Blochin went out of her way to identify and explain not only the presenting problem, but other related issues with my skin, and ways to treat them. She was clear, compassionate, and friendly while being extremely competent. Nice to have a doctor who is good at what she does and is also a really good human being.
    About Dr. Elen Blochin, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316102999
    Education & Certifications

    • SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elen Blochin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blochin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blochin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blochin works at Concorde Medical Group at East 38th Street in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Blochin’s profile.

    Dr. Blochin has seen patients for Granuloma of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blochin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Blochin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blochin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blochin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blochin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

