Dr. Elen Blochin, MD
Dr. Elen Blochin, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.
Concorde Medical Group at East 38th Street235 E 38th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 599-2596
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Blochin went out of her way to identify and explain not only the presenting problem, but other related issues with my skin, and ways to treat them. She was clear, compassionate, and friendly while being extremely competent. Nice to have a doctor who is good at what she does and is also a really good human being.
- SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
