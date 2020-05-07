See All Psychiatrists in Libertyville, IL
Dr. Elen Tylkin, MD

Psychiatry
2.7 (20)
Map Pin Small Libertyville, IL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elen Tylkin, MD

Dr. Elen Tylkin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.

Dr. Tylkin works at Vernon Hills Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tylkin's Office Locations

    Vernon Hills Medical Center Ltd.
    800 S Milwaukee Ave Ste 180, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 680-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elen Tylkin, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043306111
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elen Tylkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tylkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tylkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tylkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tylkin works at Vernon Hills Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Tylkin’s profile.

    Dr. Tylkin has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tylkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tylkin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tylkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tylkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tylkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

