Dr. Elen Tylkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elen Tylkin, MD
Dr. Elen Tylkin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.
Dr. Tylkin works at
Dr. Tylkin's Office Locations
Vernon Hills Medical Center Ltd.800 S Milwaukee Ave Ste 180, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 680-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tylkin is very thorough and addressed all of my concerns. I would make the 45 minute drive out to her office every month when I was on private insurance, definitely worth it!
About Dr. Elen Tylkin, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Russian
- 1043306111
Education & Certifications
- Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tylkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tylkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tylkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tylkin has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tylkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tylkin speaks Russian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tylkin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tylkin.
