Dr. Elena Altshuler, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elena Altshuler, MD

Dr. Elena Altshuler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT PETERSBURG PEDIATRIC MEDICAL ACADEMY.

Dr. Altshuler works at Medical Associates Of Princeton in Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Altshuler's Office Locations

    Feroza Hossain Inc.
    256 Bunn Dr Ste 3A, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 683-7773

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Infection
Immunization Administration
Fever
Viral Infection
Immunization Administration
Fever

Treatment frequency



Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 18, 2020
    Best Pediatrician EVER!!!! I would highly recommend her. She’s caring, patient and knowledgeable. We’ve always had the most amazing experience at this office. You WON’T be disappointed.
    AJ — Sep 18, 2020
    About Dr. Elena Altshuler, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1679502587
    Education & Certifications

    • Morristown Medical Center
    • SAINT PETERSBURG PEDIATRIC MEDICAL ACADEMY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elena Altshuler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altshuler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Altshuler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Altshuler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Altshuler works at Medical Associates Of Princeton in Princeton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Altshuler’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Altshuler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altshuler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altshuler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altshuler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

