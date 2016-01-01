Dr. Elena Baber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Baber, MD
Overview of Dr. Elena Baber, MD
Dr. Elena Baber, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.
Dr. Baber's Office Locations
Coastal Childrens Clinic PA3435 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 855-7346
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elena Baber, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1447219829
Education & Certifications
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA
- Pediatrics
