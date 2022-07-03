Dr. Elena Barnes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Barnes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elena Barnes, MD
Dr. Elena Barnes, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Melbourne, FL.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes' Office Locations
- 1 205 E Nasa Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 676-6322
Health First1223 Gateway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-4500Thursday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff was friendly, appointments are usually on time. Very busy Dr, but takes her time with instructions, listening and is very concerned about other Dr’s and Labs I see to make sure she gets informed about my other visits. I have had over 5 different rheumatologists and only one Dr in NY came close to Dr Barnes.
About Dr. Elena Barnes, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1598731200
Education & Certifications
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnes has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
