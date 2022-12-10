Dr. Bezoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elena Bezoff, DO
Dr. Elena Bezoff, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Shaknovich Cardiac Wellness Institute1725 York Ave Apt 2E, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 752-2900
Park Slope Medical Healthprvdr3209 Coney Island Ave Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 265-0005
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very knowledgeable, kind and extremely caring! Just wonderful person !!
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1417141532
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Bezoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bezoff works at
Dr. Bezoff has seen patients for Shortness of Breath, Wheezing and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bezoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bezoff speaks Russian.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bezoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bezoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bezoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bezoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.