Overview of Dr. Elena Bortan, MD

Dr. Elena Bortan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vernon, CT. They graduated from Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Middlesex Hospital.



Dr. Bortan works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Vernon, CT with other offices in Mystic, CT. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.