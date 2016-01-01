Dr. Bruck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elena Bruck, MD
Dr. Elena Bruck, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIENNA / DENTAL SCHOOL.
They frequently treat conditions like Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruck's Office Locations
- 1 80 5th Ave Rm 1405, New York, NY 10011 Directions (917) 733-2867
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Elena Bruck, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIENNA / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruck accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruck has seen patients for Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruck. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruck.
