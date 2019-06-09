Overview

Dr. Elena Dembo-Smeaton, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from First Leningrad Ip Pavlov Medical Institute and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Dembo-Smeaton works at Lajolla Village Family Medical Group in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.