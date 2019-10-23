Overview of Dr. Elena Drudy, MD

Dr. Elena Drudy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Drudy works at Southern Shores Eye Center in Manahawkin, NJ with other offices in Forked River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Dry Eyes and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.