Dr. Elena Drudy, MD
Overview of Dr. Elena Drudy, MD
Dr. Elena Drudy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Dr. Drudy works at
Dr. Drudy's Office Locations
Southern Shores Eye Center P.A.1206 Route 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 597-8087
- 2 730 Lacey Rd Ste G-07, Forked River, NJ 08731 Directions (609) 971-8822
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Drudy is an awesome doctor, she will go above and beyond for her patients. For me she went extra miles to render care, she came to her office on a Sunday, opened the door herself to make sure I wasn’t having retinal detachment. Dr Drudy from the bottom of my heart I thank you.
About Dr. Elena Drudy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Drudy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drudy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drudy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drudy has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Dry Eyes and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drudy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Drudy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drudy.
