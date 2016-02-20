Dr. Elena Frankfurt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankfurt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Frankfurt, MD
Dr. Elena Frankfurt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Chicago.
Elena Frankfurt MD PC977 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 165, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 247-1555
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great doctor. Looks out for the best interest of her patients. Takes detailed notes every session about anything new that has changed. Very knowledgable of medications and interactions with overlapping disorders. If your a medication seeking patient, do not waste your time with this doctor she can seek that behavior out right away. If your unhappy with this doctor, your most likely a medication seeking patient jumping from doctor to doctor. So save her time for patients her truly appreciate her.
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- University of Chicago Hosps
- University of Chicago
Dr. Frankfurt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frankfurt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frankfurt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankfurt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankfurt.
