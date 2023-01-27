See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Edmonds, WA
Dr. Elena Geamanu, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.9 (33)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elena Geamanu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edmonds, WA. 

Dr. Geamanu works at Swedish Edmonds Specialty Cln in Edmonds, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Swedish Prof Health Service Cardiology
    21616 76th Ave W Ste 212, Edmonds, WA 98026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 673-3820

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Olympic Medical Center
  • Swedish Edmonds Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    About Dr. Elena Geamanu, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942488937
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geamanu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Geamanu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Geamanu works at Swedish Edmonds Specialty Cln in Edmonds, WA. View the full address on Dr. Geamanu’s profile.

    Dr. Geamanu has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geamanu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Geamanu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geamanu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geamanu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geamanu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

