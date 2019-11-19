Overview of Dr. Elena Ghetie, MD

Dr. Elena Ghetie, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Ghetie works at Northwest Rheumatology Assocs in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Raynaud's Disease and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.