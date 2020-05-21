Overview of Dr. Elena Gogoneata, MD

Dr. Elena Gogoneata, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Batavia, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Saint Bernard Hospital.



Dr. Gogoneata works at Amber Medical Clinic S.c. in Batavia, IL with other offices in Woodridge, IL and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteopenia and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.