Overview

Dr. Elena Jauregui, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Jauregui works at Morris Family Medical Center in Elizabeth, NJ with other offices in Union City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.