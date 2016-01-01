See All Public Health Doctors in La Grange, KY
Dr. Elena Kwon, DO

Public Health & General Preventive Medicine
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small La Grange, KY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Elena Kwon, DO

Dr. Elena Kwon, DO is a Public Health & General Preventive Medicine Specialist in La Grange, KY. 

Dr. Kwon works at Baptist Health Urgent Care - La Grange in La Grange, KY with other offices in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kwon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Urgent Care - La Grange
    1006 New Moody Ln, La Grange, KY 40031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 222-0028
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care
    2232 Holiday Manor Ctr, Louisville, KY 40222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 339-6565
  3. 3
    Baptist Health Urgent Care - Eastpoint
    2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 100, Louisville, KY 40223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 210-4800
  4. 4
    Baptist Health Urgent Care - Jeffersontown
    10216 Taylorsville Rd Ste 150, Louisville, KY 40299 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 297-0363
  5. 5
    Baptist Health Urgent Care - Middletown
    12010 Shelbyville Rd Ste 500, Louisville, KY 40243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 238-2800
  6. 6
    BaptistWorx Fern Valley
    3303 FERN VALLEY RD, Louisville, KY 40213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 964-4889

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Baptist Health Richmond

About Dr. Elena Kwon, DO

Specialties
  • Public Health & General Preventive Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1366563249
