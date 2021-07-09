See All Hematologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Elena Katz, MD

Hematology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Elena Katz, MD

Dr. Elena Katz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Katz works at Perlmutter Cancer Center - Sunset Park in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Katz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Perlmutter Cancer Center - Sunset Park
    5718 2nd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 754-8560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Jul 09, 2021
    Sweetheart, she cares and listens. Takes notes for you and makes an effort to explain everything. She has answered every call I made. Would highly recommend her. Can't imagine her being rude.
    Mary — Jul 09, 2021
    About Dr. Elena Katz, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902047947
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elena Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katz works at Perlmutter Cancer Center - Sunset Park in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Katz’s profile.

    Dr. Katz has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

