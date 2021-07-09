Dr. Elena Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elena Katz, MD
Dr. Elena Katz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Katz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
-
1
Perlmutter Cancer Center - Sunset Park5718 2nd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (646) 754-8560
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katz?
Sweetheart, she cares and listens. Takes notes for you and makes an effort to explain everything. She has answered every call I made. Would highly recommend her. Can't imagine her being rude.
About Dr. Elena Katz, MD
- Hematology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1902047947
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.