Overview of Dr. Elena Kiang, MD

Dr. Elena Kiang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kiang works at Kiang Eye Center in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.