Dr. Elena Koles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Koles, MD
Overview
Dr. Elena Koles, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Northbrook, IL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3330 Dundee Rd Ste N5, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 291-0900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koles?
I love Dr. Koles. She is the best puzzle person I know. She is thorough and takes her time to look at everything - tests, listens to you and asks a lot of questions to get to some answers. I trust her with every health obstacle . I am so happy I found her.
About Dr. Elena Koles, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1902984149
Education & Certifications
- FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koles accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Koles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.