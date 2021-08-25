Dr. Elena Kruglyak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kruglyak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Kruglyak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elena Kruglyak, MD
Dr. Elena Kruglyak, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Kruglyak's Office Locations
21st Century Oncology LLC9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 304, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 482-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience has been good do far; staff are friendly and try to diminish any anxiety that comes with treating a person with cancer. I m getting a new Dr whom I've never met on my next visit .
About Dr. Elena Kruglyak, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore MC
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kruglyak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kruglyak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kruglyak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kruglyak speaks Russian.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruglyak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruglyak.
