Dr. Elena Kruglyak, MD

Medical Oncology
3.7 (39)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Elena Kruglyak, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Kruglyak works at 21st Century Oncology LLC in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kruglyak's Office Locations

    21st Century Oncology LLC
    9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 304, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 482-6611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Pancytopenia
Anemia
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Pancytopenia
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Pancytopenia
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Breast Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Lung Cancer
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Pancreatic Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Colorectal Cancer
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemophilia
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercoagulable State
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kidney Cancer
Leukocytosis
Liver Cancer
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Male Breast Cancer
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Maternal Anemia
Multiple Myeloma
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma
Sickle Cell Disease
Skin Cancer
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thrombocytosis
Thymomas
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
von Willebrand Disease
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 25, 2021
    My experience has been good do far; staff are friendly and try to diminish any anxiety that comes with treating a person with cancer. I m getting a new Dr whom I've never met on my next visit .
    About Dr. Elena Kruglyak, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1265420020
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefiore MC
    • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
    • New York University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elena Kruglyak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kruglyak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kruglyak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kruglyak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kruglyak works at 21st Century Oncology LLC in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kruglyak’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruglyak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruglyak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kruglyak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kruglyak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

