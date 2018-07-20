Dr. Elena Langdon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langdon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Langdon, MD
Overview of Dr. Elena Langdon, MD
Dr. Elena Langdon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Henderson, NV.
Dr. Langdon works at
Dr. Langdon's Office Locations
Anthem Obstetrics and Gynecology2405 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 110, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 433-5257
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Langdon in my opinion is the world's greatest doctor. She is thorough, kind, patient, professional & elegant. She is well versed in her field & I'm grateful she is my doctor. She's a blessing.
About Dr. Elena Langdon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic, Chinese, Russian and Spanish
- 1033233085
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Dr. Langdon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langdon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langdon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langdon has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langdon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Langdon speaks Arabic, Chinese, Russian and Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Langdon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langdon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langdon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langdon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.