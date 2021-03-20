Dr. Elena Llivina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Llivina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Llivina, MD
Overview
Dr. Elena Llivina, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East and St. Vincent's St. Clair.

Locations
Payne, Robert Rex MD48 Medical Park Dr E Ste 458, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-1811Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
- St. Vincent's St. Clair
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very friendly and thorough..
About Dr. Elena Llivina, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1144389586
Education & Certifications
- University Ariz University Mc
- Tucson Mc
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Llivina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Llivina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Llivina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Llivina has seen patients for Dry Skin, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Llivina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Llivina speaks French and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Llivina. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Llivina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Llivina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Llivina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.