See All Dermatologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Elena Llivina, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Elena Llivina, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Elena Llivina, MD is a Dermatologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Vincent's East and St. Vincent's St. Clair.

Dr. Llivina works at Southern Skies Dermatology & Su in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Payne, Robert Rex MD
    48 Medical Park Dr E Ste 458, Birmingham, AL 35235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 838-1811
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's East
  • St. Vincent's St. Clair

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Llivina?

    Mar 20, 2021
    very friendly and thorough..
    — Mar 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elena Llivina, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elena Llivina, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Llivina to family and friends

    Dr. Llivina's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Llivina

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elena Llivina, MD.

    About Dr. Elena Llivina, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144389586
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Ariz University Mc
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tucson Mc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elena Llivina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Llivina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Llivina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Llivina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Llivina works at Southern Skies Dermatology & Su in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Llivina’s profile.

    Dr. Llivina has seen patients for Dry Skin, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Llivina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Llivina. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Llivina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Llivina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Llivina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elena Llivina, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.