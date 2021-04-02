Dr. Elena Lumezanu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lumezanu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Lumezanu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elena Lumezanu, MD
Dr. Elena Lumezanu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Carol Davila U and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Lumezanu works at
Dr. Lumezanu's Office Locations
Advocare Arthritis Osteoporosis & Rheumatology Associates123 Egg Harbor Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 302-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr lumenzanu is very caring. She asks questions about you health, but is always open to listening to her patients and addressing their questions and concerns. I have never felt rushed during a visit with her. Her staff is equally caring and pleasant. A wonderful Rheumatology practice!
About Dr. Elena Lumezanu, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1275700858
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown University Hospital
- Carol Davila U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lumezanu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lumezanu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lumezanu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lumezanu has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lumezanu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lumezanu speaks Romanian.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Lumezanu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lumezanu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lumezanu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lumezanu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.