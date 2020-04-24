Overview of Dr. Elena Mann, MD

Dr. Elena Mann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raceland, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med.



Dr. Mann works at Ochsner Women's Health Center - Raceland in Raceland, LA with other offices in Houma, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Trichomoniasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.