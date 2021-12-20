Overview of Dr. Elena Massarotti, MD

Dr. Elena Massarotti, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Massarotti works at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.