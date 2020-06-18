Overview

Dr. Elena Maydan, MD is a Dermatologist in Kearny, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.



Dr. Maydan works at Academic Dermatology in Kearny, NJ with other offices in Shelton, CT, Staten Island, NY and New City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.