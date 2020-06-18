See All Dermatologists in Kearny, NJ
Dr. Elena Maydan, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elena Maydan, MD is a Dermatologist in Kearny, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University.

Dr. Maydan works at Academic Dermatology in Kearny, NJ with other offices in Shelton, CT, Staten Island, NY and New City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery P.A.
    703 Kearny Ave, Kearny, NJ 07032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 998-4699
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Dermatology Physicians of Connecticut
    4 Corporate Dr Ste 386, Shelton, CT 06484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 538-5682
  3. 3
    Metropolitan Dermatology
    1324 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 448-4488
    Monday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
  4. 4
    Scott Sanders MD Dermatology
    301 N Main St Ste 3, New City, NY 10956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 499-2017

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 18, 2020
    I had the Mohs procedure done on my face in August 2019. Dr. Maydan is a gifted and talented surgeon. Her gentle and caring manner helped to comfort me at a very difficult time. I can't say enough about how beautifully the scar has healed thanks to Dr. Maydan's excellent skills.
    Claudia L. — Jun 18, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Elena Maydan, MD
    About Dr. Elena Maydan, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033145255
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Winthrop University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elena Maydan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maydan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maydan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maydan has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maydan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Maydan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maydan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maydan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maydan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

