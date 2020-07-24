Dr. Elena Rapoport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rapoport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Rapoport, MD
Overview
Dr. Elena Rapoport, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA. They completed their residency with Howard University
Dr. Rapoport works at
Locations
-
1
Western Psychological2281 Lava Ridge Ct Ste 140, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 695-9131
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rapoport?
Before I came to Dr Rapoport, I was aimlessly looking for someone to invest the time it would take to understand my struggles. Dr. Rapoport and her dedicated office manager, Lisa, took that time and together we concluded that TMS was the obvious path for me. Since undergoing TMS treatment at her office I’ve become a much happier and healthier person both in my personal as well as professional life. I can’t thank them enough for all they have done for me and my family.
About Dr. Elena Rapoport, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Russian
- 1639242001
Education & Certifications
- Howard University
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rapoport has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rapoport accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rapoport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rapoport works at
Dr. Rapoport speaks Russian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapoport. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapoport.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rapoport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rapoport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.