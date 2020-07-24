See All Psychiatrists in Roseville, CA
Dr. Elena Rapoport, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Elena Rapoport, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA. They completed their residency with Howard University

Dr. Rapoport works at Granite Pointe Psychiatry Group in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Western Psychological
    2281 Lava Ridge Ct Ste 140, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 695-9131

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Affective Disorders, Psychotic Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 24, 2020
    Before I came to Dr Rapoport, I was aimlessly looking for someone to invest the time it would take to understand my struggles. Dr. Rapoport and her dedicated office manager, Lisa, took that time and together we concluded that TMS was the obvious path for me. Since undergoing TMS treatment at her office I’ve become a much happier and healthier person both in my personal as well as professional life. I can’t thank them enough for all they have done for me and my family.
    Travis P Kuks — Jul 24, 2020
    About Dr. Elena Rapoport, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639242001
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Howard University
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elena Rapoport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rapoport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rapoport has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rapoport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rapoport works at Granite Pointe Psychiatry Group in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rapoport’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapoport. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapoport.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rapoport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rapoport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

