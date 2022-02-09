Dr. Ratner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elena Ratner, MD
Overview of Dr. Elena Ratner, MD
Dr. Elena Ratner, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Stamford Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ratner's Office Locations
- 1 35 Park St Ste B, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 200-4176
-
2
Yale University School of Medicine333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-7385Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Yale New Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-7385Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
4
Waterbury Radiation Oncology Associates1075 CHASE PKWY, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 200-4176
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ratner?
It was the best experience one could hope for with a physician. She is incredibly knowledgeable, thoughtful in her approach, respects the time sensitivity and explains everything thoroughly. I could not have been in better hands during my diagnosis and surgery.
About Dr. Elena Ratner, MD
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1588846463
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ratner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ratner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ratner has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysterectomy - Open and Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ratner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ratner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ratner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.