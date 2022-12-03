See All Oncologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Elena Rehl, MD

Surgical Oncology
5.0 (79)
Map Pin Small West Palm Beach, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Elena Rehl, MD

Dr. Elena Rehl, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They graduated from Uniformed Services University Of The Health Sciences, F. Edward Herbert School Of Medicine, Bethesda, MD and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Rehl works at Tenet Florida Physician Services - West Palm Beach, FL in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Rehl's Office Locations

    Comprehensive Breast Center at Good Samaritan Medical Center
    1309 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 594-1850
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    She is a great doctor. Professional, caring and thorough. A pleasure to be in her office. Staff excellent
    — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Elena Rehl, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154494912
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tn, Breast Surgery
    Residency
    • Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hi, General Surgery
    Internship
    • Brooke Army Medical Center, San Antonio, Tx, General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University Of The Health Sciences, F. Edward Herbert School Of Medicine, Bethesda, MD
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elena Rehl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rehl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rehl accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rehl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rehl works at Tenet Florida Physician Services - West Palm Beach, FL in West Palm Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rehl’s profile.

    Dr. Rehl has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Mastectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rehl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

