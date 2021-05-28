Overview

Dr. Elena Rodriguez, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Punta Gorda, FL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Millennium Physician Group in Punta Gorda, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.