Dr. Elena Sanders, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elena Sanders, MD
Dr. Elena Sanders, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Sanders' Office Locations
Elena Sanders MD PC400 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 980-0055
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing, caring, attentive and knowledgeable doctor! Highly recommmend! Great staff!
About Dr. Elena Sanders, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1184722548
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
