Overview of Dr. Elena Sanders, MD

Dr. Elena Sanders, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Sanders works at Elena Sanders MD in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.