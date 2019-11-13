Dr. Spektor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elena Spektor, MD
Overview of Dr. Elena Spektor, MD
Dr. Elena Spektor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Spektor's Office Locations
Margarita Symonian Silver MD Inc.201 S Alvarado St Ste 808, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 413-5935
Golden Seal Home Health Inc1711 W Temple St Ste 7607, Los Angeles, CA 90026 Directions (213) 413-5935
Hospital Affiliations
- L A Downtown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
excellent, professional, answers all concerns, time well spent and questions, great office staff
About Dr. Elena Spektor, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Latvian
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spektor accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spektor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spektor speaks Latvian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Spektor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spektor.
