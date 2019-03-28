See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Rochester Hills, MI
Dr. Elena Stephan, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (23)
Overview of Dr. Elena Stephan, MD

Dr. Elena Stephan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Stephan works at MIDDLEBROOK INTERNIST in Rochester Hills, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stephan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Khurrum T Pirzada D.o. PC
    75 Barclay Cir Ste 230, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 856-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Malaise and Fatigue
Obesity
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 28, 2019
    I have never spent more than 5 minutes waiting to see Dr. Elena. She is the one who calls your name and escorts you to the examining room! I have total confidence in her staff and am exceptionally pleased with any requests made to the staff. Dr. Elena is a very caring, thorough, and listens well to any complaints or questions. I changed to Dr. Elena after 22 years of dealing with another doctor's inefficient staff. That doctor was good, but the staff was horrid and disrespectful at times.
    — Mar 28, 2019
    About Dr. Elena Stephan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Romanian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609926138
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
    Medical Education

