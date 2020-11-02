Dr. Elena Timoshkin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Timoshkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Timoshkin, DO
Overview
Dr. Elena Timoshkin, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern Univ College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at East Orlando7975 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 303-6830
River of Life Osteopathic LLC11101 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 574-2880Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pm
River of Life Osteopathic2705 MAGUIRE RD, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 574-2880Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of DrTimoshkin since her internship several years ago. Her interest in me as a whole person has been so positive for my health over all. She seems to continually introduce additional treatment to help my condition. I am so fortunate to be under her care.
About Dr. Elena Timoshkin, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1891003687
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern Univ College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Timoshkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timoshkin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Timoshkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Timoshkin speaks Russian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Timoshkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Timoshkin.
