Dr. Elena Vega, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Elena Vega, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Vega works at Sono Bello Aesthetic Physicans PC in Charlotte, NC with other offices in New York, NY and White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Sono Bello Aesthetic Physicans PC
    6701 Carmel Rd Ste 202, Charlotte, NC 28226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 665-5332
  2. 2
    New Look New Life Surgical Arts, New York, NY
    551 5th Ave Rm 525, New York, NY 10176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 559-2854
  3. 3
    New Look New Life Surgical Arts
    200 W 57th St Ste 710, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 559-2854
  4. 4
    Westchester Office
    311 North St # G3, White Plains, NY 10605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 695-2662

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hidradenitis
Abdominal Pain
Fat Grafting to the Breast
Hidradenitis
Abdominal Pain
Fat Grafting to the Breast

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 16, 2019
    It was amazing I am 4 days post op a lipo 360 with bbl I previously had a botched lipo which resulted in indententation and lose skin on most stomach I though tummy tuck would’ve been my only option since I’m very young that huge scar is a lot to commit too as soon as I met dr Vega her energy made me feel very at ease she is extremely professional and attentive of her patient. She took the time my procedure needed to make sure o walked out feeling extremely better than when I walked in I will say I was skeptical whether or not my needs would be met I was very nervous but not only were they met they were exceeded and I know for a fact it was because I had Dr. Vega as my doctor I do not think anyone else could’ve handled my specific case as well thank you so very much for making me so happy and it’s not even close to the final product!
    Cathy — Sep 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elena Vega, DO
    About Dr. Elena Vega, DO

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417298027
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New Look New Life Cosmetic Surgical Arts
    Residency
    • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
    Internship
    • Peninsula Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elena Vega, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vega has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vega accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vega.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

