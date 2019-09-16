Dr. Elena Vega, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Vega, DO
Overview
Dr. Elena Vega, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Vega works at
Locations
-
1
Sono Bello Aesthetic Physicans PC6701 Carmel Rd Ste 202, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (704) 665-5332
-
2
New Look New Life Surgical Arts, New York, NY551 5th Ave Rm 525, New York, NY 10176 Directions (646) 559-2854
-
3
New Look New Life Surgical Arts200 W 57th St Ste 710, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 559-2854
-
4
Westchester Office311 North St # G3, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 695-2662
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vega?
It was amazing I am 4 days post op a lipo 360 with bbl I previously had a botched lipo which resulted in indententation and lose skin on most stomach I though tummy tuck would’ve been my only option since I’m very young that huge scar is a lot to commit too as soon as I met dr Vega her energy made me feel very at ease she is extremely professional and attentive of her patient. She took the time my procedure needed to make sure o walked out feeling extremely better than when I walked in I will say I was skeptical whether or not my needs would be met I was very nervous but not only were they met they were exceeded and I know for a fact it was because I had Dr. Vega as my doctor I do not think anyone else could’ve handled my specific case as well thank you so very much for making me so happy and it’s not even close to the final product!
About Dr. Elena Vega, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417298027
Education & Certifications
- New Look New Life Cosmetic Surgical Arts
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Peninsula Hospital Center
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Brigham Young University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vega has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vega accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vega works at
Dr. Vega speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vega. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vega.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.