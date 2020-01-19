Dr. Elena Volfson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Volfson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elena Volfson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elena Volfson, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from St. Petersburg State Pavlov Medical University.
Dr. Volfson works at
Locations
-
1
Scottsdale Mental Health and Wellness Institute Pllc8350 E Raintree Dr Ste 130, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 571-1909
- 2 385 W Lancaster Ave Ste 206, Haverford, PA 19041 Directions (610) 577-0344
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Volfson?
I saw Dr. Volfson for sleep and eating disorder. She’s the most caring doctor I have ever met. What she prescribed has worked. My son was in the mental health system for twenty years and I think he would be alive today if we had taken him to her.
About Dr. Elena Volfson, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1497710404
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- St. Petersburg Medical Academy For Postgraduate Studies
- St. Petersburg State Pavlov Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Volfson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Volfson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Volfson works at
Dr. Volfson speaks Russian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Volfson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volfson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Volfson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Volfson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.