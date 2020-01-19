See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Elena Volfson, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elena Volfson, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from St. Petersburg State Pavlov Medical University.

Dr. Volfson works at Scottsdale Mental Health and Wellness Institute Pllc in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Haverford, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Scottsdale Mental Health and Wellness Institute Pllc
    8350 E Raintree Dr Ste 130, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 571-1909
    385 W Lancaster Ave Ste 206, Haverford, PA 19041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 577-0344

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Testing
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Back Pain
Behavior Modification
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Binge Eating Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Bladder Infection
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Detoxification
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Drug Testing
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Medication Management
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mood Disorders
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Opiate Dependence
Opioid Dependence
Opioid Withdrawal
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Overweight
Panic Attack
Panic Disorder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polyneuropathy
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders
Psychosis
Psychotherapy Services
Restless Leg Syndrome
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sleep Apnea
Stress Management
Substance Abuse
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 19, 2020
    I saw Dr. Volfson for sleep and eating disorder. She’s the most caring doctor I have ever met. What she prescribed has worked. My son was in the mental health system for twenty years and I think he would be alive today if we had taken him to her.
    Stephanie — Jan 19, 2020
    About Dr. Elena Volfson, MD

    Specialties
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1497710404
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Residency
    • St. Petersburg Medical Academy For Postgraduate Studies
    Medical Education
    • St. Petersburg State Pavlov Medical University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elena Volfson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Volfson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Volfson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Volfson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volfson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Volfson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Volfson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

