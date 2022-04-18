Dr. Yanushpolsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elena Yanushpolsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elena Yanushpolsky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Yanushpolsky works at
Locations
Brigham and Womens Hospital75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-4222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Harbor Medical Associates1681 Washington St Ste 2, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (781) 624-4564
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a current patient of hers and she has been positively comforting since the beginning. She doesn't hesitate to advocate for her patients and very detailed. I came to her looking for answers on why I wasn't getting pregnant only to find out there were issues with my tubes and not only did I need surgery to remove one but I could only get pregnant via IVF. That was a tough pill to swallow but she was there the whole way making this journey a more pleasant experience. I highly recommend her and will continue to be her patient for years to come
About Dr. Elena Yanushpolsky, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1780640441
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
