Dr. Elena Yanushpolsky, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.1 (11)
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elena Yanushpolsky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.

Dr. Yanushpolsky works at Brigham and Women's Hospital OBG in Boston, MA with other offices in Braintree, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Miscarriages, Endometriosis and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brigham and Womens Hospital
    75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-4222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Harbor Medical Associates
    1681 Washington St Ste 2, Braintree, MA 02184 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 624-4564

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 18, 2022
    I am a current patient of hers and she has been positively comforting since the beginning. She doesn't hesitate to advocate for her patients and very detailed. I came to her looking for answers on why I wasn't getting pregnant only to find out there were issues with my tubes and not only did I need surgery to remove one but I could only get pregnant via IVF. That was a tough pill to swallow but she was there the whole way making this journey a more pleasant experience. I highly recommend her and will continue to be her patient for years to come
    Hopeful Mommy to be — Apr 18, 2022
    About Dr. Elena Yanushpolsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780640441
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Harvard University / School Of Medicine
