Dr. Elena Yanushpolsky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Yanushpolsky works at Brigham and Women's Hospital OBG in Boston, MA with other offices in Braintree, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Miscarriages, Endometriosis and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.