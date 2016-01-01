Overview of Dr. Elena Zenkin, MD

Dr. Elena Zenkin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from POLTAV MEDICAL STOMATOLOGICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Zenkin works at O'connor Hospital in San Jose, CA with other offices in Las Vegas, NV and Campbell, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.