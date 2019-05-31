Dr. Eleni Pappas, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eleni Pappas, DPM
Dr. Eleni Pappas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South County Hospital.
South County Podiatry Associates Inc.70 Kenyon Ave Unit 212, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 789-8912
Shoreline Podiatry LLC24 Salt Pond Rd Ste E1, Wakefield, RI 02879 Directions (401) 789-8912
Hospital Affiliations
- South County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Pappas is AMAZING!! After just one visit I feel so much better. The appointment was on time. Her staff was friendly. Her professional and friendly manner was so refreshing. I would definitely recommend her!
- Podiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- 1790741791
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Pappas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pappas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pappas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pappas speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.