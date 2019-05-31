Overview of Dr. Eleni Pappas, DPM

Dr. Eleni Pappas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wakefield, RI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South County Hospital.



Dr. Pappas works at South County Podiatry Associates Inc. in Wakefield, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.