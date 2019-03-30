Overview of Dr. Eleny Romanos-Sirakis, MD

Dr. Eleny Romanos-Sirakis, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Romanos-Sirakis works at Northwell Health Florina Cancer Center in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.