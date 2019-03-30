Dr. Eleny Romanos-Sirakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romanos-Sirakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eleny Romanos-Sirakis, MD
Overview of Dr. Eleny Romanos-Sirakis, MD
Dr. Eleny Romanos-Sirakis, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Romanos-Sirakis' Office Locations
Northwell Health Florina Cancer Center256 Mason Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 540-4264
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience for the past two years with Dr. Romanos has been amazing. She is soft spoken, which is great for my four year old son; who does not like visiting doctors. She makes sure he is comfortable and meet him where ever he is emotionally for the day. She provides education about his condition to me and my family and inclusion in his treatment plan decisions. Her NPs are amazing as well.
About Dr. Eleny Romanos-Sirakis, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romanos-Sirakis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romanos-Sirakis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romanos-Sirakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Romanos-Sirakis has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romanos-Sirakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Romanos-Sirakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romanos-Sirakis.
