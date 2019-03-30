See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Eleny Romanos-Sirakis, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eleny Romanos-Sirakis, MD

Dr. Eleny Romanos-Sirakis, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Romanos-Sirakis works at Northwell Health Florina Cancer Center in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Romanos-Sirakis' Office Locations

    Northwell Health Florina Cancer Center
    256 Mason Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 540-4264

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Thymomas
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Eleny Romanos-Sirakis, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790975712
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eleny Romanos-Sirakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romanos-Sirakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Romanos-Sirakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Romanos-Sirakis works at Northwell Health Florina Cancer Center in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Romanos-Sirakis’s profile.

    Dr. Romanos-Sirakis has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Romanos-Sirakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Romanos-Sirakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romanos-Sirakis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romanos-Sirakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romanos-Sirakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

