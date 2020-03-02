Dr. Eleonora Mezheritsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mezheritsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eleonora Mezheritsky, MD
Dr. Eleonora Mezheritsky, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glendale, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Petersburg State Pediatric Medical Academy and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Child Care Pediatrics, PC.6570 Myrtle Ave, Glendale, NY 11385 Directions (718) 366-5391
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Outstanding, highly experienced, great personality, extremely knowledgeable pediatrician. Dr. Ella does everything buy her self. She is a REAL MEDICAL DOCTOR ! My three kids love her very much. She is like a part of our family.
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- Mt Sinai School Med/Elmhurst Med Center
- Saint Petersburg State Pediatric Medical Academy
