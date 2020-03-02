Overview of Dr. Eleonora Mezheritsky, MD

Dr. Eleonora Mezheritsky, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glendale, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Petersburg State Pediatric Medical Academy and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Mezheritsky works at Child Care Pediatrics, PC. in Glendale, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.