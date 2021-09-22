Dr. Go has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eleuterio Go, MD
Dr. Eleuterio Go, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Eag Professional Medical Corp.809 Sylvan Ave Ste 500A, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 521-5150
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Great him and his providers have helped me so much
- 40 years of experience
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Go accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Go has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Go works at
Dr. Go has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Go on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Go. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Go.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Go, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Go appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.