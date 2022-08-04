Dr. Elham Abbasi-Hafshejani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbasi-Hafshejani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elham Abbasi-Hafshejani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Elham Abbasi-Hafshejani, MD
Dr. Elham Abbasi-Hafshejani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntsville, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from HORMOZGAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / BANDAR ABBAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntsville Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Abbasi-Hafshejani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Abbasi-Hafshejani's Office Locations
-
1
North Houston Cancer Clinics PA3233 Woodward Dr, Huntsville, TX 77340 Directions (936) 439-5213
-
2
North Houston Cancer Clinics3115 College Park Dr Ste 108, Conroe, TX 77384 Directions (936) 439-5213
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abbasi-Hafshejani?
Dr. Abbasi is a fabulous doctor. We had a great experience with her. Dr. Abbasi is very knowledgeable in her assessments and very accessible and friendly. She makes us feel special every time we see her.
About Dr. Elham Abbasi-Hafshejani, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1306856513
Education & Certifications
- HORMOZGAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / BANDAR ABBAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbasi-Hafshejani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbasi-Hafshejani accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbasi-Hafshejani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abbasi-Hafshejani works at
Dr. Abbasi-Hafshejani has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbasi-Hafshejani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbasi-Hafshejani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbasi-Hafshejani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbasi-Hafshejani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbasi-Hafshejani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.