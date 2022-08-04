Overview of Dr. Elham Abbasi-Hafshejani, MD

Dr. Elham Abbasi-Hafshejani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntsville, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from HORMOZGAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / BANDAR ABBAS COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntsville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Abbasi-Hafshejani works at North Houston Cancer Clinics PA in Huntsville, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.