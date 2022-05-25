Overview of Dr. Elham Taherian, MD

Dr. Elham Taherian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Semnan University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Taherian works at Dignity Health Medical Group Nevada in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain and Raynaud's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.