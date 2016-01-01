Dr. Elhamy Eskander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eskander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elhamy Eskander, MD
Overview of Dr. Elhamy Eskander, MD
Dr. Elhamy Eskander, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Eskander works at
Dr. Eskander's Office Locations
Oncology & Hemotology1562 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 662-8477
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eskander is an extremely caring and good Dr. His bedside manor is excellent, and he does a great job of explaining the medical situation in terms that we can all understand, and he watches out for the patient's best interest at all time, even if it may not be the best decision for the rest of the medical community. If you want a Dr. who really cares about you the patient, Dr. Eskander is the doctor.
About Dr. Elhamy Eskander, MD
- Hematology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1528050473
Education & Certifications
- Hershey MC
- Conemaugh Vly Meml Hosp-Temple U Hosp
- Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital Memorial Medical Center
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eskander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eskander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eskander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eskander has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Lymphocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eskander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eskander speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Eskander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eskander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eskander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eskander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.