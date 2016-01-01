Overview of Dr. Elhamy Eskander, MD

Dr. Elhamy Eskander, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Eskander works at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Lymphocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.