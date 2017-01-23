Dr. Eli Eilenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eilenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eli Eilenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eli Eilenberg, MD
Dr. Eli Eilenberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Dr. Eilenberg works at
Dr. Eilenberg's Office Locations
-
1
Eli Eilenberg MD150 James St Ste 204, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 363-4003
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eilenberg?
The service and diligence of doctors yesteryear ,They don't exist today. tremendous confidence in his treatment and care
About Dr. Eli Eilenberg, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English, Yiddish
- 1376639799
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eilenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eilenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eilenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eilenberg works at
Dr. Eilenberg speaks Yiddish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Eilenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eilenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eilenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eilenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.