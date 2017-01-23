See All Pediatricians in Lakewood, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Eli Eilenberg, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eli Eilenberg, MD

Dr. Eli Eilenberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.

Dr. Eilenberg works at ELI EILENBERG MD in Lakewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Monmouth Medical Center.

Dr. Eilenberg's Office Locations

    Eli Eilenberg MD
    150 James St Ste 204, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 363-4003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Weakness
Abdominal Pain
Ataxia
Muscle Weakness
Abdominal Pain
Ataxia

Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Sick Child Care Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Eli Eilenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Yiddish
    NPI Number
    • 1376639799
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
